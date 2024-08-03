Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 560.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 244,834 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 182,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 383,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after buying an additional 139,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $3,269,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,088,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,503. The firm has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $103.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.76.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

