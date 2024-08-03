CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

CommScope Trading Down 8.8 %

CommScope stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. CommScope has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.08.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,071,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,862,000 after buying an additional 3,911,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,636 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,561,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,969 shares during the period. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 777,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

