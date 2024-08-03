Comparing American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN) & TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN – Get Free Report) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get American International Ventures alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American International Ventures and TRX Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A TRX Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

TRX Gold has a consensus target price of $1.58, suggesting a potential upside of 285.37%.

This table compares American International Ventures and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A TRX Gold -3.06% -3.84% -2.71%

Volatility and Risk

American International Ventures has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRX Gold has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American International Ventures and TRX Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TRX Gold $38.32 million 2.97 $2.25 million N/A N/A

TRX Gold has higher revenue and earnings than American International Ventures.

About American International Ventures

(Get Free Report)

American International Ventures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of precious metals, gold, and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc. and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc. in December 2000. American International Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lithia, Florida.

About TRX Gold

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.