Comparing PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) and Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI)

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) and Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PSQ and Oliveda International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get PSQ alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oliveda International 0 0 0 0 N/A

PSQ currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given PSQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than Oliveda International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million 13.42 -$53.33 million ($24.27) -0.11 Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PSQ and Oliveda International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oliveda International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PSQ.

Risk and Volatility

PSQ has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oliveda International has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and Oliveda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PSQ beats Oliveda International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PSQ

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Oliveda International

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.