Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Conflux has a market capitalization of $559.57 million and $47.79 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,028,163,326 coins and its circulating supply is 4,240,668,022 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,027,883,310.66 with 4,240,383,295.35 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14252728 USD and is down -6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $51,065,866.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

