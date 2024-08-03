ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.
ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of COP traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.77. 7,445,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,223. The company has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $103.98 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.04.
ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
