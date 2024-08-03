Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a sector underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.35.

Shares of ED stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 40,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 369,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,085,000 after buying an additional 44,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.5% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

