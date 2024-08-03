Cookie (COOKIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.51 Million

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Cookie has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $690,543.50 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cookie token can now be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cookie has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Cookie

Cookie was first traded on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,037,969 tokens. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 74,978,908.97226675 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.06100568 USD and is down -6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $728,262.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

