Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.70

Shares of Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.70 and traded as low as $24.66. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.
Corning Natural Gas Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70.
About Corning Natural Gas
Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 434 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,900 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 20 miles of gas distribution pipe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corning Natural Gas
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.