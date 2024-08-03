Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

CRSR traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. 1,330,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,110. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $666.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $337.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 43,393 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

