Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. OTR Global reaffirmed a negative rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.60.

Corteva Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $51.60 on Friday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,437,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,648,000 after purchasing an additional 678,722 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Corteva by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,293,000 after buying an additional 2,141,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corteva by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,133,000 after buying an additional 310,012 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Corteva by 7.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,145,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,409,000 after buying an additional 617,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its position in Corteva by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,841,000 after buying an additional 4,194,981 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

