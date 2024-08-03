Cosmos Trading 18.9% Lower This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $5.16 or 0.00008496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $99.79 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00037418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012857 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

