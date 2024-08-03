Cosmos Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $5.33 or 0.00008591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $111.88 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00038707 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013386 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

