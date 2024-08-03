Critical Contrast: United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) versus First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and First Community Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorporation of Alabama $87.26 million 1.91 $31.54 million $8.71 5.40 First Community Bankshares $174.62 million 4.49 $48.02 million $2.71 15.78

Analyst Ratings

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorporation of Alabama. United Bancorporation of Alabama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Bancorporation of Alabama and First Community Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Community Bankshares has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.13%. Given First Community Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than United Bancorporation of Alabama.

Volatility & Risk

United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorporation of Alabama 34.65% 27.14% 2.26% First Community Bankshares 28.30% 11.33% 1.74%

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats United Bancorporation of Alabama on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services. It also provides various lending services, such as personal loans, business loans, lines of credit, and equipment loans; real estate loans for the agricultural community and working lines of credit; and overdraft services. In addition, the company offers debit cards, prepaid cards, Visa credit cards, gift cards, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides check cashing, convenience, remote deposit, mobile check deposit, personal storage compartments, Web payment options, insurance products, investment and brokerage, and online and mobile banking services. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Atmore, Alabama.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. The company operates through branches in West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

