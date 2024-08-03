Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $164.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Williams Trading reiterated a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.09.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.31. 2,195,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.24. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,921.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $801,346,000 after purchasing an additional 76,460 shares during the last quarter. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 245,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

