Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.27.

NYSE:PH traded down $16.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $518.51. 700,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,356. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $524.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

