Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $2.39 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $4.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,774,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,008. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $78.19 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $572.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.