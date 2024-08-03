Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Purchases 828 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,592,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $621,179,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $20.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $526.17. 2,729,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,513. The firm has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.