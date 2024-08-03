Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Cummins were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 2.4% in the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $15.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.36. 1,186,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,567. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.37. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.91.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

