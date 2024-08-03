Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 390 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Visa by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.58. 7,017,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,476,283. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

