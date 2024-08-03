Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 984 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 79,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,280,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,699. The company has a market capitalization of $395.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

