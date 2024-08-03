Dana (NYSE:DAN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Dana’s payout ratio is 444.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Dana by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Dana by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

