Decred (DCR) Achieves Market Cap of $180.25 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market cap of $180.25 million and $1.73 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $11.10 or 0.00018368 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00074518 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008777 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,231,679 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.