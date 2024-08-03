DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 189 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of AutoZone worth $49,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded up $29.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,177.67. 140,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,671. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,908.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,926.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $34.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

