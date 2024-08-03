DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $18,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $243,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,886,000 after buying an additional 47,936 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,687,000 after buying an additional 123,654 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,042,000 after buying an additional 139,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $101.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,425,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

