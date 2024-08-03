DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 231.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,625 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of MSA Safety worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,966,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 12.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,186,000 after purchasing an additional 77,960 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 707,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other news, Director J Vartanian & Pamel A. Nishan 6,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $745,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,117. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Vartanian & Pamel A. Nishan 6,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MSA. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

MSA Safety Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MSA traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.69. The company had a trading volume of 109,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,213. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.22 and a 200 day moving average of $183.57. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.35 and a 1 year high of $200.60.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

