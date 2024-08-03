DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $117.33 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 980,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 848,530 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $117,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $842,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,515,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,730 shares of company stock valued at $22,485,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock traded down $8.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.70. The company had a trading volume of 36,039,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,484,150. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.53 and its 200 day moving average is $112.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

