DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 91,976 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 4.4 %

KEYS traded down $5.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,695. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

