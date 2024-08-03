DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $14.31 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,413,900 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.19% of Voya Financial worth $14,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 62,781 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

