DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $16.16 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of MongoDB worth $16,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 31,796.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.74.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $6.63 on Friday, reaching $232.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,477. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.81 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,906,989. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

