DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $17.12 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 350.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,780 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rollins were worth $17,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,438,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,927,000 after buying an additional 206,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,862,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Rollins by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,535 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Rollins by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,043,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rollins by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,019,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,208,000 after purchasing an additional 125,812 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $50.87.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

