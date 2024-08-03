DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $17.32 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 60.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,551 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $17,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 427,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,220.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $51.61. 6,058,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,234. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

