DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $66.77 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 785,673 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NIKE were worth $66,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 612.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after buying an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $74.01. 11,526,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,949,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average is $92.69. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.91 and a one year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

