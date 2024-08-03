DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,915 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.27% of Darden Restaurants worth $54,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,455. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

