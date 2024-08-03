DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $60,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.86.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.85. 4,482,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average of $136.39. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $153.28.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

