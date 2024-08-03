DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,513 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of H World Group worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in H World Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 209,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 104,068 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in H World Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,222,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,872,000 after buying an additional 201,587 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in H World Group by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 80.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 669,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie began coverage on H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

H World Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $28.23. 1,943,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,355. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). H World Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

