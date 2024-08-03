DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,791 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Steel Dynamics worth $21,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 4.0 %

STLD traded down $5.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.28. 1,342,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.49 and a 200 day moving average of $130.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

