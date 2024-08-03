DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,937 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $78,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.94.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 5.9 %

GS traded down $29.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.64. 6,115,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,533. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $517.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

