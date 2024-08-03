DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 534,081 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 318.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,081 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.60% of Eastman Chemical worth $69,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 168,009 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.49. 1,135,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,421. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.85.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMN

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.