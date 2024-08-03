DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CDW were worth $14,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of CDW by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.78.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,452. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

