DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $104,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,516,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,129 shares of company stock worth $6,730,436 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.69 on Friday, hitting $159.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,618,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,984,102. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

