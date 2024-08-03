DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 231,635 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.47% of First Solar worth $84,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in First Solar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Solar by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.58.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,071. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.57.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

