DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,558 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of Illinois Tool Works worth $99,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,753. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.94 and a 200-day moving average of $251.06.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.