Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHFGet Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

