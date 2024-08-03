Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.90 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 1.78%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Deluxe updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.10 to $3.40 EPS.

Shares of DLX traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 342,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,323. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $909.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 155.85%.

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,777.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders bought 2,675 shares of company stock worth $58,063. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLX has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

