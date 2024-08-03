Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.90 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Deluxe updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.10 to $3.40 EPS.

Deluxe Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE DLX traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $20.65. 342,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $909.63 million, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.85%.

Insider Transactions at Deluxe

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,440 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,777.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,675 shares of company stock worth $58,063. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

