Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.53

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and traded as low as $6.09. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 131,753 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLAKY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

