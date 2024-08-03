DeversiFi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,020.55 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $5,020.55 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

