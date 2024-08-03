Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $114.22

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$114.22 and traded as high as C$130.47. Dollarama shares last traded at C$129.96, with a volume of 612,439 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$126.30.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOL

Dollarama Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$114.54. The company has a market cap of C$36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total value of C$130,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,991.16. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total value of C$130,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,991.16. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total transaction of C$140,627.52. Insiders have sold a total of 66,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,220,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.