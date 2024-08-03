Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Dover has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 69 consecutive years. Dover has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dover to earn $9.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $175.50 on Friday. Dover has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

